Oppn in UP calls BJP’s 3-year report card: Full of lies, without vision

Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi and SP’s Akhilesh Yadav slammed the govt for deteriorating law and order situation. (File) Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi and SP’s Akhilesh Yadav slammed the govt for deteriorating law and order situation. (File)

The Opposition, Samajwadi Party and Congress, on Wednesday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh after it had published its report card on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s completion of three years.

The UP CM held a press conference on the occasion of the BJP government in the state completing three years and announced the achievements of his dispensation.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the report card is “filled with lies”.

“The BJP government of UP is releasing its report card. In this report card filled with lies, big claims have been made about women’s safety. But after the horrific Unnao incident, the incident in Lakhimpur today exposed the claims of women safety. When will the government wake up?” Priyanka said in a tweet.

According to media reports, a minor was raped in Lakhimpur district and her nose was slit.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said all the accomplishments being discussed by the BJP on completing three years were due to the SP government.

“Under the BJP, criminals are fearless and fake encounters have happened in big numbers. The incidents of rape, robbery and murder have increased. The honourable CM should tell what he has constructed, which is better than Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Metro rail, Gomti riverfront, JP International centre, Janeshwar Mishra park, which were given by the SP government,” said a statement issued by the party quoting Akhilesh.

The SP chief said the people in BJP are content that the chief minister has completed three years. He is the first BJP CM in the state to have completed three years.

Akhilesh added that the BJP government did not have a “vision for development or any policy”.

Leader of Opposition and SP leader Ram Govind Chowdhury said the biggest achievement of the government was “worst law and order” in the world.

“The Yogi government is patting its back citing the Centre schemes. The reality is that this government did nothing in the last three years,” Chowdhury said.

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said, “The people of are asking as to what has been done in last three years. Nothing has been done in the state and people are really upset with the government.”

