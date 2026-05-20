‘Open death threat’: TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh over video of UP BJP leader offering Rs 1 crore reward on her head

Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh on Tuesday alleged “open death threat” to her after a purported video of a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district went viral on social media, allegedly announcing a reward of Rs 1 crore for her “beheading”.

In a post on X, Ghosh said she was “taken aback” by the public announcement, which she claimed was made by a Nagar Palika chairman and BJP leader from Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr.

“I am taken aback to see a public announcement offering a 1 crore reward for my beheading,” the TMC leader wrote, adding the threat was being widely circulated across social media platforms and reported in sections of the mainstream media.