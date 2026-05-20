‘Open death threat’: TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh over video of UP BJP leader offering Rs 1 crore reward on her head

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Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh on Tuesday alleged “open death threat” to her after a purported video of a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district went viral on social media, allegedly announcing a reward of Rs 1 crore for her “beheading”.
In a post on X, Ghosh said she was “taken aback” by the public announcement, which she claimed was made by a Nagar Palika chairman and BJP leader from Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr.
“I am taken aback to see a public announcement offering a 1 crore reward for my beheading,” the TMC leader wrote, adding the threat was being widely circulated across social media platforms and reported in sections of the mainstream media.
Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders, Ghosh questioned whether “declaring a bounty to behead a woman, a sitting Member of Parliament” reflected the BJP’s slogan of “Nari Shakti Vandan”.
The MP also targeted the BJP leadership in West Bengal, saying while women’s safety and representation were projected as major election issues, an elected woman representative was now facing an “open death threat” from a member of the ruling party.
Also tagging West Bengal Police, Kolkata Police, Bulandshahr Police and UP Police, Ghosh demanded immediate “legal and political action” against the BJP leader allegedly seen in the viral video.
“I demand immediate legal and political action against the BJP member who is inciting my murder in broad daylight,” she said.
Meanwhile, the viral video purportedly showed BJP leader Pradeep Dixit announcing Rs 1 crore reward.
While Dixit could not be contacted, BJP leaders later distanced themselves from the remark.
Meanwhile, Ghosh further said she would continue to exercise her democratic right to voice dissent “both inside and outside Parliament” and would not be “bullied into silence”.
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