‘One District, One Product’ scheme created 5 lakh jobs in two years: UP CM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday claimed his government’s “One District, One Product” scheme had generated five lakh jobs since its launch in 2018, and added that his government was promoting “zero budget farming” in the state through the conservation of cows.

He added that due to the popularity of the “One District, One Product” programme, a separate fund for it had been set aside for states in the Union Budget. Adityanath claimed the state was now the largest exporter in India.

The Chief Minister made the remarks at the launch of the “Kaushal Satrang” programme of the Department of Vocational Education and Skill Development, and the Department of Labour and Employment Exchange.

The Chief Minister talked about the scheme to provide Rs 900 per month to farmers for cows and said products made using the cow fund need to be branded as it would increase employment opportunities.

Adityanath claimed India’s per capita income was Rs 1.20 lakh in 2015-’16, while that of the state was Rs 42,000. He said the state was lagging behind other states in terms of development, and blamed previous governments for failing to utilise the talent of the youth.

Schemes such as “Kaushal Satrang” would provide employment to the youth, and give them a new direction, he added.

A government spokesperson said the scheme would have seven components, including the CM Yuva Hub.

