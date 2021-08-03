On wife’s complaint, former BSP minister booked for ‘triple talaq’

AN FIR has been registered in Agra against former BSP minister Chaudhary Bashir after his estranged wife accused him of divorcing her through “triple talaq” method, and marrying for the sixth time last month.

The woman claimed that the local police station initially did not register her complaint. The FIR was filed only after she approached Agra Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G, the complainant added.

The complainant told the police she married Bashir, with whom she has two children, in November 2012. “Soon after marriage, my husband and his sisters Rizwana, Shabana, Noor Fatima and Mezvi started harassing me mentally and physically. They used to beat and abuse me. Following that I even took legal action against them and the matter is still in court. For the last three years, I have been living at my parental home,” she alleged in the FIR.

The woman added, “On July 23, I came to know that my husband is having his sixth marriage with a woman named Shaista, and I went to his house. There, Chaudhary Bashir abused me and saying ‘teen talaq’ he forced me out. When I first went to the Mantola police station, the case wasn’t registered. Bashir is someone of criminal background and thus, while providing me security, take necessary action against him.”

Mantola Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar confirmed that the FIR was registered on SSP Muniraj G’s directions. He added that there were two more cases against Bashir, both of them based on the woman’s complaints.

“The fresh FIR for triple talaq has been registered against Bashir and we are investigating the matter. No arrest has been made yet in the case,” the

SHO added. The former minister has been booked under IPC Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and relevant sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.