On the run since 2020, former Mahoba SP booked for corruption

Absconding IPS officer Manilal Patidar, wanted in connection with the death of a 44-year-old Mahoba businessman, has been booked in a case of corruption and cheating.

In June last year, the UP government announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on the former Mahoba Superintendent of Police.

“Manilal Patidar and a few other policemen have been booked for cheating and charged for disobeying law with intent to cause injury to any person. They have also been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case was lodged on May 30 after getting sanction from the government,” a senior officer of the Vigilance Department said.

Patidar, a 2014 batch IPS officer, is from Dungarpur district of Rajasthan. According to sources, inspector Rakesh Kumar, and sub-inspector Rajiv Singh are among other policemen booked along with Patidar.

Two years ago, Patidar, then SP of Mahoba, was booked for allegedly harassing businessman Indra Kant Tripathi for money. Tripathi, 44, was found injured in his car with gunshot wounds on September 8, 2020, after he had accused Patidar of corruption. He later died during treatment. A local SHO and another businessman were also booked with Patidar.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the incident, had, however, said in its findings that Tripathi may have committed suicide as he was shot from a close range with his licensed pistol, and the absence of any other suspect in the car was established. Patidar has been absconding since then.