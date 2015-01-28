On run, ex-minister’s son ‘threatens’ complainant

Four months after Lucknow Police obtained a non-bailable warrant in a kidnapping case against Aman Mani Tripathi, son of former UP minister Amar Mani who is serving life imprisonment along with his wife Madhu Mani, a complaint has been filed against him for allegedly issuing life threats to the complainant.

Rishi Kumar Pandey (56), a Gorakhpur-based businessman who had lodged an FIR against Aman alleging kidnapping and extortion, has filed another complaint on January 25 at the Tiwaripur police station in Gorakhpur district, alleging the former minister’s son is issuing life threats to him.

Station Officer (SO), Tiwaripur police station, Rajeev Singh said an inquiry is in progress and next course of action would be decided on the basis of the findings.

Sub-Inspector Mritunjay Pandey, who is conducting the inquiry, said they have recorded statement of the complainant and have also verified the spot where he alleges the threat was issued.

Although the police have declared Aman as absconding, he was seen sharing dais with senior Samajwadi Party leaders at a function in Sidharth Nagar district in November last year.

Aman Mani had contested 2012 Assembly election as an SP candidate from Nautanwa constituency in Maharajganj but had lost.

According to the complaint, Pandey was going on a motorcycle when Aman and his aides Gaurav Tripathi, Amardeep, Pankaj Tripathi and three others intercepted him near Surajkund colony gate around 2.00 pm on January 25, and issued life threats while trying to lay hands on him but he managed to escape.

Sub-Inspector Pandey said that one of the named accused, Gaurav, also lodged a complaint on the same day, alleging that Pandey and four others had assaulted him and aimed a gun at him near his house in the morning of January 25.

The S-I said Gaurav’s statement is yet to recorded as he could not be contacted despite several attempts.

In August last year, Aman and two others were booked for allegedly kidnapping and trying to extort Rs 1 lakh from Pandey when the latter was on his way to get his wife examined at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) in Lucknow. The case was lodged at the Gautampalli police station.

The Lucknow police had then arrested Aman’s associates Ravi Shukla and Sandeep Tripathi. Investigating Officer in that case, sub-inspector Avadhesh Tripathi said that Aman could not be traced hence they moved court and obtained a non-bailable warrant.

Aman’s father Amar Mani, who is convicted in the murder case of poetess Madhumita Shukla along with his wife Madhu Mani and others, is admitted in a hospital in Gorakhpur since March 2013.

