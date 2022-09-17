On PM’s birthday: BJP to launch 16-day public outreach programme today

TO MARK the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state unit of the BJP will on Saturday launch “Seva Pakhwara”, a 16-day programme under which the party will organise several events to connect with the people.

On Saturday, the BJP will organise blood donation camps and exhibitions on the “life, personality, administrative capabilities and vision” of Modi in all the districts and urban local bodies, said a press release issued on Friday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate “Namo exhibition” in Lucknow and party state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary in Azamgarh. Other ministers of the state Cabinet and Union ministers too will participate in the Namo exhibitions in different districts.

On Saturday, the CM will inaugurate a photo exhibition, ‘Kahani Bharat Maa ke sachchey sapoot ki’, in Lucknow.

Also, sources said that district and mandal units of the party that perform well in these programmes will be felicitated bythe party central leadership.

On September 18, free health check camps will be organised at all CHCs. The party will also organise cleanliness drives at public places and in all the wards in urban local bodies on September 20, and at under development “amrit sarovars’ on September 21. On September 22, seminars and discussions will be organised on “catch the rain” to create awareness on water conservation. On September 23, exhibitions of “one district, one product” and local products will be organised.

The party will distribute artificial limbs and equipment to ‘divyangs’ on September 24.

On the birth anniversary of party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on September 25, party leaders will offer floral tributes and they will also listen to the PM’s “Mann ki baat”.

The party will celebrate “vividhata me ekta” (unity in diversity) with people of other states living in UP on September 26.

On September 30, the party will adopt TB patients for one year and will ensure arrangements of their food, nutrition and livelihood through public representatives and social workers.

On October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the BJP will conduct a campaign aimed at raising awareness on “swadeshi, simplicity, khadi and cleanliness”.