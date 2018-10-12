On JP anniversary, Shatrughan Sinha and Yashwant Singh stand with Akhilesh Yadav

(From left to right) Shatrughan Sinha, Akhilesh Yadav and Yashwant Sinha at the SP office in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) (From left to right) Shatrughan Sinha, Akhilesh Yadav and Yashwant Sinha at the SP office in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha and former BJP union minister Yashwant Sinha on Thursday shared the dais with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on the birth anniversary of socialist leader Jai Prakash Narayan (JP) in the SP head office in Lucknow. On the occasion, they heaped praise on Akhilesh while terming the situation in the country as worse than the time of Emergency. Both Shatrughan and Yashwant, have been critical of the central government and have often seen sharing stage with leaders and parties opposing the BJP.

Recalling Narayan’s participation in opposing Indira Gandhi, Yashwant Sinha said, “Today the situation is worse than Emergency … Democracy is in danger. I say it with seriousness that if we do not become alert now then the country is going to suffer the loss. JP movement was against suppression and today’s time is also of suppression.”

Although he did not refer to the recent income tax department raids on The Quint, Yashwant said, “Those who do not follow the government line have to face income tax raids.” Yashwant Sinha also said that ministers had no clue about what was happening in their own ministries.

“The situation is such that when President rule is imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, the home minister is not aware of it. The defence minister was not aware about the Rafale deal, while finance minister was not aware about the step of demonetisation,” said Yashwant, who was also a former external affairs minister. “Bechari videsh mantri PM ke sath videsh jati hi nahi balki tweet karti hain… (Pity the external affairs minister [Sushma Swaraj] who does not visit foreign countries with PM, instead she just tweets)”

Shatrughan Sinha, praising Akhilesh and maintaining that he is the “shining star” of politics, said, “Every time we go to Patna on this day to remember JP (he was born in Bihar) but this time we came here.”

Maintaining that he is not against the party but against the individual, Shatrughan Sinha said that if speaking the truth out is considered revolt then he has done one.

Akhilesh returned the favour to Yashwant and Shatrughan. He said that while Jai Prakash Narayan had given slogan of “Sampurna Kranti” then, today the call was being given by Yashwant and Shatrughan. “There will be a wipeout (of the BJP) from Uttar Pradesh as well as Bihar. The next anniversary of JP will be marked from from the JP Centre in Lucknow,” he said.

