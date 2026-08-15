UP’s Gen Z push amid protests: Coaching on campuses, IAS-IPS mentors, Youth Commission

On Independence Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a new Youth Policy aimed at harnessing the state’s young population through an integrated focus on skills, innovation and employment.

“The biggest strength of Uttar Pradesh is its youth power,” he said. “Our youth are talented, hardworking and full of the determination to achieve something for the country and society.”

“To make the right use of your capabilities and help you realise your potential, the UP government is bringing a new Youth Policy.”

The CM’s announcement comes amid growing youth protests and increasing political focus on the aspirations of a generation that’s vocal about jobs, competitive examinations and opportunities — and with an eye on the 2027 Assembly polls.

Apart from the Integrated Youth Policy, the government’s broader plan is to set up a Youth Commission, take competitive-exam coaching to college campuses, and explore a mentorship programme under which newly inducted IAS and IPS officers, as well as doctors, can guide students preparing for these examinations.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Girish Chandra Yadav, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Youth Welfare and Sports, said: “We are trying to strengthen our present policy framework to make it more adaptable to the current-day needs of the youth. Work has already started on the Integrated Youth Policy. Discussions will begin on the Youth Commission as well.”

Policy that brings youth issues together

The proposed Integrated Youth Policy will cover those in the 16-35 age group. Officials have been asked to first understand their expectations, aspirations and needs.

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The policy is expected to bring education and skill development, entrepreneurship, employment and innovation, digital empowerment, health, sports, leadership development, and culture and heritage under one framework.

Sources said apart from government departments, students, sportspersons, research scholars, start-up entrepreneurs, young professionals and youth from different sections of society would also be involved once the final draft is ready.

The Youth Welfare Department is acting as the nodal department and inputs are being sought from 29 government departments and other stakeholders.

State youth commission

Alongside the policy, the government is considering an independent State Youth Commission. It is being proposed as a body of experts from different fields that would monitor and evaluate youth-related programmes, make recommendations and suggest changes as per the changing needs of youth.

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Sources said for a generation increasingly accustomed to voicing concerns through social media and protests, such a commission could provide an institutional channel for raising issues and putting forward suggestions before the government.

Taking competitive-exam coaching to colleges

A key part of the government’s youth outreach is the proposed expansion of the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Coaching Scheme.

The government is considering taking the scheme to every university and college campus, giving students access to preparation for examinations such as UPSC, JEE and NEET without requiring them to travel to established coaching hubs.

There are currently about 163 such coaching centres across 75 districts. Sources said the plan is to take them to the tehsil level and increase their number to more than 300, so that almost all colleges and universities have access to government-assisted coaching.

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IAS, IPS officers as mentors

The government is also looking at getting young IAS and IPS officers to take up mentorship roles at these centres. Newly inducted doctors are also being considered as mentors for students preparing for medical entrance examinations.

The idea is to connect students with professionals who have recently gone through competitive selection processes themselves and can offer guidance on preparation, career choices and navigating the examination system.

The government is also planning to provide “online coaching facilities” for those who cannot attend classes physically. An integrated digital platform has been proposed, through which young people can access career guidance, scholarships, jobs and other services in one place.

Bringing 90 schemes under one framework

Sources said around 90 schemes directly and indirectly affect young people. The challenge, they said, will be to bring these schemes together into a system that young people can actually navigate easily.

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With nearly 60 per cent of Uttar Pradesh’s population comprising young people, and with the elections approaching, the government’s effort is being seen as an attempt to understand Gen Z before trying to win it over.