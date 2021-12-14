scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
On foot, PM Modi holds late-night inspection of infra works in Varanasi

The PM visited Banaras railway station, where he walked on the platforms of the revamped railway station at 1:13 am. He also inquired about the facilities developed for passengers.

By: Express News Service | Varanasi |
Updated: December 14, 2021 10:39:47 am
Prime Minister Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inspecting key development works in Kashi. (Photo: Narendramodi/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a surprise inspection of infrastructure development works in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, late on Monday night.

After inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor, witnessing the Ganga Aarti and meeting Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, the Prime Minister reached Godaulia crossing at around midnight. With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in tow, PM Modi again visited the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor and took a tour of the temple complex.

Prime Minister Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Photo: Narendramodi/Twitter)

 

Also read |PM Modi flags off new Kashi corridor as a bridge from past to future

 

He walked further down the road leading towards Dashashwamedh ghat and inquired administration officials about the development works. He also interacted with locals.

Pm Modi and CM Yogi at Banaras Railway Station in varanasi (Photo: NarendraModi/Twitter)

The PM next visited Banaras railway station, where he walked on the platforms of the revamped railway station at 1:13 am. He also inquired about the facilities developed for passengers.

PM Modi later shared photographs of his late-night tour on his official Twitter handle. “Inspecting key development works in Kashi. It is our endeavour to create best possible infrastructure for this sacred city…Next stop…Banaras station. We are working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly railway stations,” the PM said in separate tweets.

On Tuesday — the second day of his Varanasi tour — PM Modi will hold a meeting with leaders of BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit. CM Adityanath will also be present in the meeting along with BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh. Further, the PM will address a conclave of Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states. Before leaving for Delhi, he will attend the annual function of Vihangam Yog Samaj at Swarved Mahamandir dham in Umaraha and will address the followers of the dham.

