On Day 1 of Prayagraj meet, RSS pays tribute to Mulayam, others

ON SUNDAY, the first day of the Akhil Bhartiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) in Prayagraj on Sunday, senior RSS functionaries paid tribute to Samawadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died earlier this month in a hospital in Gurugram.

RSS functionaries also paid tribute to Dwarka Peeth’s Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopnand, panchpeethadhishwar Acharya Dharmendra, former justice RC Lahoti, stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava, former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and archaeologist B B Lal.

An RSS functionary said prominent personalities who contributed to society and died recently were remembered at the meeting and added that this was a regular exercise in the Sangh’s annual meets. All Prant Sanghchalaks, Karyavah and pracharaks from all 45 Prants units of the Sangh along with their Sah Prant Sanghchalaks, Sah Prant Karyavah and Sah Prant Pracharaks will participate in the annual meet being organised in a school campus 25 km from Praygraj district headquarters. The meet will conclude on October 19.