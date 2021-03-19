On completion of 4 yrs in power, UP CM claims strides in law & order, infra, economy

Claiming to have transformed the state and the perception towards it through “reforms” and “performance” in four years of BJP rule, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday listed achievements on completion of four years of his government, saying that the “mantra” of his dispensation has been “Reform, Perform and Transform”.

Singling out police reforms, among others, the CM said that the crackdown on criminals and those trying to disturb peace and public order on his watch has set the standard for other states. He added that every festival, across faiths, have been celebrated in peace and harmony and there haven’t been any riots in the state under his leadership.

The CM’s key takeaways from four years of his government included Covid management, building new infrastructure, attracting investment, proper implementation of central as well as state-funded welfare schemes and beginning construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He claimed that the state’s per capita income has doubled over the last four years and the economy has seen a boost like never before.

Claiming that his government has been able to lift UP from the list of “BIMARU” (sick) states and nurse the economy back to being one of the strongest in the country, the CM said, “This is the same state, where people were not able to celebrate festivals in peace. Today, I can say with happiness and pride that over the last four years, all the festivals have been celebrated peacefully and there has not been a single riot in the state.”

On law and order, Adityanath said, “Pradesh sarkar ne peshewar apradhi aur mafiaon ke khilaf, prades mein shanti bhang karne wale tatvon ke khilaf jo karwahi ki who desh ke andar ek manak bane (The action taken by our government against professional criminals and those disturbing peace in the state has set a standard for other states).” Saying that strict enforcement of law and order on his watch is one of the reasons why corporate bigwigs and industrialists are ready to invest more in the state, he added that they no longer fear damage or loss of property as happened during riots.

On the Opposition alleging that the government was biased in its crackdown on criminals, the CM said that a criminal has no caste, religion or creed and his government would continue to act against them as it is the interest of the state’s greater good and its 24-crore population.

“Apradhi apradhi hota hai, apradhi ki na jati hoti hai, na maat aur na majahabh. Pradesh sarkar zero tolerance ki niti ke tahat pradesh ke hit mein, 24 crore nagrikon ke hit mein jo awashyak hota hai who kadam uthaye hain. Aur age bhi pradesh ke hit mein, pradesh ke kalyan ke liye jo bhi awashyak hoga pradesh sarkar kadam uthayegi… (a criminal is a criminal, he does not have caste, creed or religion. The state government has taken steps as part of its policy of zero-tolerance on crime and it is for the betterment of the state and its 24 crore citizens. We will continue to take such steps in future as well),” the CM said.

Also claiming to have fared well on police reforms, Adityanath made special mention of introducing a ‘Commissionerate’ system in Gautam Budh Nagar and Lucknow, renovation of residential spaces for the police force and opening new police stations, among others.

“Aj Uttar Pradesh BIMARU rajya ki shreni se ubharke, desh ki sabse bari artha vayavastha ke roop mein ubhara hai (Today, Uttar Pradesh is out of the list of BIMARU states and has emerged as one of fastest growing economies in the country),” the chief minister said.

Crediting the achievements under his leadership to team work, Adityanath said, “Yeh jo yatra hai 4 varshon ki, yeh Uttar Pradesh ke overall perception ko badal karke, UP ke bare mein desh aur dinuiya ke samne sakaratmak mahaul dekhne mein mila hai… (In this journey of four years, a change has been seen in how Uttar Pradesh is perceived in the country and beyond).”

Claiming that his government worked for all sections of the society, the CM said road and air connectivity in the state have also taken a leap forward over the last four years. He said land wrested from the “mafias” are being used as “land back” to bring investments or are being given on lease to poor families which did not have houses of their own.

He said that when his government came to power in 2017, the state had been lagging in terms of road connectivity and electricity coverage. He claimed progress on both fronts under his leadership.

He added that while the state could build just two expressways since independence, his government is working on constructing five, of which the ones in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand would be completed soon. He said flight services would soon start at Kushinagar airport, while work on other airports is underway.

Summarising the four years of his government, Adityanath said, “Pradesh mein vigat 4 varsho ke dauran kuch na kuch behtar karne ka prayas kiya, chahe kisnon ke liye, naujawan ya mahilaon ke liye…Har ek sector mein vyapak pariwartan… (Over the last four years, our endeavour has been to strive for betterment, be it for farmers, youth or women. We brought change to every sector).”

He added, “Chaar varsh ke karyakal mein, pradesh ko ab bimaru rajya ki shreni se ubhar karke ek shaksham aur samartha rajya ke roop mein agey barhane aur desh ki ek bari arthavyavastha ke roop mein sthapit karne ka yeh 4 varsha ka kaal khand raha hai…” (During these four years, the state rose from being one of the BIMARU states and emerge as a strong and capable on the back of a robust economy).”