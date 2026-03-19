On 9 years in office, Yogi unveils book listing govt achievements, launches public outreach plan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday unveiled a book on the completion of his nine years in office, claiming the state underwent a journey from a “crisis of identity” to a “model of security, development and good governance” during his tenure.

During a programme at Lok Bhavan in the state capital, the Chief Minister , accompanied by Cabinet ministers and leaders of BJP’s alliance partners in the state, also launched a nine-day outreach plan, themed around nine sectors, including youth and employment, farmer welfare, women empowerment, infrastructure, industry, education, health and social welfare. As part of the campaign, district-level events, exhibitions, beneficiary interactions and public meetings will be held across the state.

The exercise, he said, is aimed at turning the anniversary into a “jan charcha” (public forum) by combining outreach with feedback to shape the government’s future policy.

Calling the book, titled “Nav Nirman Ke 9 Varsh” (Nine Years of Transformation), a “document of change”, Adityanath said it lists sector-wise achievements — spanning law and order, infrastructure, welfare delivery, agriculture, women’s empowerment and investment — and is aimed at taking the government’s work “to every section of society”.

Sharing details of the government’s works, the Chief Minister said more than 9 lakh government jobs have been provided in the last nine years, including recruitment of 2.19 lakh police personnel. Also, reforms were ushered in to make the hiring process “transparent and time-bound”, he claimed.

Policing has been modernised through commissionerate systems in major cities, cyber police stations in all districts, and expansion of forensic and security infrastructure, he added.

On women empowerment, he said at least 1.75 lakh women have been recruited into government services, while 1.10 crore women have been linked to self-help groups. Welfare measures such as the Kanya Sumangala Yojana and mass marriage schemes have covered lakhs of beneficiaries, he further said.

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Claiming growth in the agriculture sector, Adityanath said Rs 3.16 lakh crore has been paid to sugarcane farmers since 2017. He also listed expansion of irrigation, MSP procurement and steps like reduced mandi fees and free electricity for private tubewells.

On infrastructure, he said Uttar Pradesh now accounts for the largest share of expressways in the country, with projects like the Ganga Expressway nearing completion. The state has multiple operational metro networks, while the Noida International Airport at Jewar is ready for inauguration, the CM said. Sixteen airports, including four international facilities, are currently operational, he added.

On investments, the Chief Minister said proposals worth over Rs 15 lakh crore have been in process, supported by sectoral policies and land banks, attributing it to a “zero tolerance for corruption” approach.

In the education sector, he cited upgrades in over 1.36 lakh schools under Operation Kayakalp, distribution of uniforms and learning materials to over 1.6 crore children. Dropout rates among school children have “come down to zero”, he claimed.

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In the health sector, nearly 6 crore Ayushman Bharat cards have been issued, medical colleges expanded across districts, and diseases such as encephalitis brought under control, he further said.

He also listed environmental efforts, including large-scale plantation drives.

The Chief Minister highlighted upcoming industrial projects such as the PM MITRA textile park in Lucknow, projecting it as a major employment generator.

Hitting out at the previous governments, the CM alleged that the state fared badly on law and order, amid corruption and poor investment climate before 2017, but his government had moved the state from a “bottleneck to breakthrough” phase.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary said the BJP will secure a huge victory in the 2027 Assembly election.