Omicron scare: Starting tomorrow, night curfew in Uttar Pradesh from 11 pm to 5 am

A night curfew has been announced in Uttar Pradesh from 11 pm to 5 am, starting tomorrow (Saturday) amid growing concern over the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The decision came following a high-level meeting where UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the imposition of the curbs. The instructions were issued after the Covid-19 situation of the state was reviewed. Besides the curfew, other Covid-related protocols and restrictions would also come into place, including a ban on gatherings of more than 200 people.

The government has also ordered a special drive at marketplaces to spread the message: “Mask nahi, toh saman nahi” (no selling products to people without masks). A government spokesperson informed that the curbs were imposed considering the rise in Covid cases in different states.

Uttar Pradesh, in the last 24 hours, has recorded 49 new Covid-19 cases. The state currently has 266 active cases. According to government figures, while 84.23 per cent of the population has received a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, 45.66 per cent have been fully vaccinated. Instructions have been issued to step up the inoculation drive as well.

The restrictions and protocols include: