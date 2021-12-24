scorecardresearch
Friday, December 24, 2021
Omicron scare: Starting tomorrow, night curfew in Uttar Pradesh from 11 pm to 5 am

🔴 The UP government has also ordered testing and tracing of all individuals entering the state.

Written by Maulshree Seth | Lucknow |
Updated: December 24, 2021 12:59:44 pm
A government spokesperson said the restrictions have been placed apprehending a third Covid-19 wave. (Representational Photo)

A night curfew has been announced in Uttar Pradesh from 11 pm to 5 am, starting tomorrow (Saturday) amid growing concern over the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The decision came following a high-level meeting where UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the imposition of the curbs. The instructions were issued after the Covid-19 situation of the state was reviewed. Besides the curfew, other Covid-related protocols and restrictions would also come into place, including a ban on gatherings of more than 200 people.

The government has also ordered a special drive at marketplaces to spread the message: “Mask nahi, toh saman nahi” (no selling products to people without masks). A government spokesperson informed that the curbs were imposed considering the rise in Covid cases in different states.

Uttar Pradesh, in the last 24 hours, has recorded 49 new Covid-19 cases. The state currently has 266 active cases. According to government figures, while 84.23 per cent of the population has received a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, 45.66 per cent have been fully vaccinated. Instructions have been issued to step up the inoculation drive as well.

The restrictions and protocols include:

  1. Testing and tracing of all individuals entering the state from another country or other states.
  2. Special vigilance has been ordered at bus stands, railway stations and airports.
  3. Covid monitoring committees in villages and wards of urban areas have been revived across the state apprehending a “third wave”. These committees have been instructed to trace individuals coming from outside, get them tested and ensure they are quarantined or isolated, based on the need.
  4. Instructions have also been given to set up Covid-19 help desks and day care centres at industrial units.

