Omicron common viral fever, but exercising caution important: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that while the Omicron variant of the coronavirus “spreads rapidly”, it’s also “weak” and “merely a common viral fever”.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow after inspecting the Covid-19 vaccination programme for children in the age group of 15-18 years, Adityanath said, “It is true that Omicron spreads rapidly, but it is also true that when compared to the second wave (of the pandemic), the Omicron variant is quite weak. This is only a common viral fever, but caution and precautions are necessary in any disease. There is no need to panic.”

He said that in the case of the Delta variant of the virus, those infected took 15-25 days to recover and among those who recovered, many complained about a number of problems. “But so far, that is not the case for Omicron. The virus has weakened. But those suffering from co-morbidities have to remain cautious. The government has imposed a night curfew as a precautionary measure,” the chief minister said.

At the height of the second wave of the pandemic earlier this year, the UP government had come in for criticism, including from within the BJP, over its handling of the Covid situation. Images of bodies floating in the Ganga and long queues for oxygen cylinders had added to the pressure on the government.