Man booked for posting ‘objectionable’ image of UP minister on Facebook

Om Prakash Rajbhar is also the chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

A social media user has been booked for allegedly sharing an “objectionable” edited image of Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Facebook, news agency PTI reported.

Om Prakash Rajbhar is also the chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

The picture posted by Facebook user Kaleem showed Rajbhar’s face on a frog’s body, and accompanying it was a laughing emoji.

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The case was filed against Kaleem late on Wednesday on a complaint by SBSP’s Siyar assembly constituency president Hari Nath Rajbhar under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said the police.

Rajbhar, a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, broke away to form his own party, the SBSP, in 2002, aiming to represent the interests of the marginalised Rajbhar community.