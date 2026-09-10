Man booked for posting ‘objectionable’ image of UP minister on Facebook

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A social media user has been booked for allegedly sharing an “objectionable” edited image of Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Facebook, news agency PTI reported.
Om Prakash Rajbhar is also the chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).
The picture posted by Facebook user Kaleem showed Rajbhar’s face on a frog’s body, and accompanying it was a laughing emoji.
The case was filed against Kaleem late on Wednesday on a complaint by SBSP’s Siyar assembly constituency president Hari Nath Rajbhar under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said the police.
Rajbhar, a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, broke away to form his own party, the SBSP, in 2002, aiming to represent the interests of the marginalised Rajbhar community.
The SBSP initially aligned with the Samajwadi Party (SP) but switched sides to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
As part of the alliance, Rajbhar won the Zahoorabad constituency and became a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. However, differences over caste-related issues led to a bitter fallout in 2019, forcing him to contest the Lok Sabha elections independently with limited success.
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