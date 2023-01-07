Om Prakash Rajbhar assures security, help to those getting SBSP membership for Rs 10

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar assured people that his party will ensure all kind of security and help for next three years to those who get membership for Rs 10.

During a membership drive in Ballia district on Thursday, Rajbhar said, “Teen saal ki guarantee aur warranty de rahe hain. Aapke yahaan koi musibat hogi thana, apradh, zila ki. Aapke yahan koi dukh hoga, hum bina paisa aapke darwaze aayenge… Hum zyada nahi khali ek raseed humari hai guarantee ki. Hum zyada nahi bus Rs 10 lete hain. Hum aapko apni party ka member bana raha hun. (I am giving you guarantee for three years. If there is any issue at your home. We will help you if there is a crime or if you need assistance at a police station or with the district administration. If there is a tragedy, we will come to you without asking for money. I don’t ask for much. I am just asking for a receipt of Rs 10. I am making you a member of my party).”

When contacted, Rajbhar said, “Every party runs its membership drive, and so do we. We make members for Rs 10. When our ideology and objectives are explained in villages and if people are impressed, they are made members of the party. We make them members for three years. And we are giving guarantee and warranty for three years to those who take membership.”

“I meant that we will provide legal help in crimes or any such incident. Our leaders will go to the police stations and help people who become our party’s members,” he added.