Om Prakash Rajbhar announces October 27 rally for quota

State Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has sounded the bugle for a protest march on October 27 in Lucknow if the BJP government at the Centre does not introduce quota for the most backward communities within the current reservation system.

This comes at a time when the BJP has been trying to woo the various OBC communities over the last month through various high-level meetings with their representatives.

“BJP national president had promised that he would ensure that issues raised by me would be addressed six months before election,” said minister for backward class welfare Rajbhar, also the chief of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP). “The deadline given by him would end on October 26 and if there is nothing from the government about setting quota within reservation for most backward communities then we will have a rally in Lucknow on October 27.”

Rajbhar said the backward classes were not being given their due share in postings and appointments in government jobs.

“Inko khamiyaja bhugatna parega, ab woh samaj nahi reh gaya.. samaj mein sochne samajhne wale log ho gaye hain ki kaun dhokha de raha hai, humein hisedari kyon nahi mil rahi hai.. Har samaj har jati soch rahi hai is baat ko (They would have to suffer as the society is not the same, every society has people who can think about who is cheating them and whether they are getting their due share or not. Every society and caste is thinking about it),” said Rajbhar adding that recent protest against amendments in SC/ST act is an example of people becoming aware of their rights.

“Yeh kanooni andolan hai, Mukhyamantri ne sadan mein bola tha… (The CM had already promised [quota within reservation] in the Assembly)” said Rajbhar, adding, “I am asking something which they had already announced. I am also answerable to my people. I might not be a big party but I am not that small party either.”

