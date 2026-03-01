Hundreds take to streets in Old Lucknow to protest Ayatollah Khamenei’s death

Protests broke out in the Old city area of Lucknow on Sunday, with hundreds of people from the Shia community condemning the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in an attack by the US and Israel.

Carrying photographs of Khamenei, men, women and children dressed in black gathered at prominent points including Akbari Gate, Nakhas, Hussainabad and surrounding localities, raising slogans against the two countries.

Shops across predominantly Muslim neighbourhoods remained closed, despite the ongoing festive season and the period of Ramzan. Even the popular weekly Sunday market in Nakhas, which draws large crowds, did not take place in view of the protest.

Heavy police presence was deployed across the area to maintain law and order during the protest.

The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) participated in the protest staged at Chota Imambara and announced a “national mourning” for three days.

“Bada Imambara and Chota Imambara will remain closed for tourists for next three days,” declared Maulana Mohammad Mirza Yasoob Abbas, an Islamic cleric and speaker of AISPLB. He is also a member of the India Islamic Culture Centre, Delhi, and Shia College, Lucknow.

He said a jalsa (gathering) has been organised on Sunday evening at Chota Imambara, which will be followed by a protest march where effigies of the presidents of US and Israel will be burnt.

“The way the US and Israel attacked Iran, and Ayatollah Khamenei sahab was martyred… is very sad for the Shia community. The US and Israel are doing this to destroy Iran. Iran will not get destroyed. Iran will give a befitting reply,” he said.

“The US and Israel are taking the world towards a third world war,” he added.

Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, has a significant population of Shia Muslims who largely live in Old Lucknow localities of Chowk, Aminabad, Nakhas, Saadatganj, Thakurganj, Hussainabad, Daliganj and Aishbagh.

Story continues below this ad

Lucknow’s prominent Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad appealed to people to join the protest march and the condolence meet, observe three-day mourning, and take the mission of Khamenei forward.

“He has left the world. But his mission is alive and we will move ahead with his mission. Voices will be raised against the oppressor,” he said in a social media post while appealing to the people to keep their shops and commercial establishments closed today.

Jawad will also address the meeting at Chota Imambara in the evening. He has also appealed to the Shia community across the country to organise condolence meets at the same time at 8 pm.