Ola and Uber operations will now be regulated in Uttar Pradesh. What does it mean?

Aiming to bring ride-hailing apps like Uber and Ola under a formal regulatory framework, the Uttar Pradesh government has now mandated that they obtain official registration before operating in the state.
Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh informed that the proposal was moved before the State Cabinet, keeping in mind the safety and convenience of passengers, and it was approved in a meeting Tuesday morning.
Section 93 (1) stipulates that no person shall engage himself as an aggregator unless he has obtained a licence from such authority and subject to such conditions as may be prescribed by the state government.
Singh also said the central government revised certain rules related to cab aggregators on July 1, 2025, and Uttar Pradesh has decided to adopt those guidelines.
Until now, it was difficult to know who was driving the vehicle. Now, the minister said, drivers will have to undergo medical tests, police verification, and fitness tests.
What are the requirements?
Officials said app-based ride aggregators will have to pay application, licensing, and renewal fees.
The application fee will be Rs 25,000, while companies operating 50-100 or more vehicles will have to pay a licensing fee of Rs 5 lakh. The licence will be renewed every five years, and the renewal fee will be Rs 5,000.
The rule will come into effect once the notification is issued.
Singh said in Uttar Pradesh, no vehicle will be allowed to operate without registration fees, fitness checks, medical tests, and police verification.
The minister also said that the government will develop an app through which all information will be available in the public domain, including complete details of drivers.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape.
Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More