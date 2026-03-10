Ola and Uber operations will now be regulated in Uttar Pradesh. What does it mean?

Officials said app-based ride aggregators will have to pay application, licensing, and renewal fees.

Aiming to bring ride-hailing apps like Uber and Ola under a formal regulatory framework, the Uttar Pradesh government has now mandated that they obtain official registration before operating in the state.

Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh informed that the proposal was moved before the State Cabinet, keeping in mind the safety and convenience of passengers, and it was approved in a meeting Tuesday morning.

Why is the rule being introduced?

On the rationale behind the move, the Transport Minister referred to Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 1988.

Section 93 (1) stipulates that no person shall engage himself as an aggregator unless he has obtained a licence from such authority and subject to such conditions as may be prescribed by the state government.