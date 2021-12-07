Officials of 2 schools face FIR as 17 Class X girls ‘molested’ in UP

AN FIR was lodged against managers of two schools in UP’s Muzaffarnagar Sunday over the alleged molestation of 17 students of Class 10 of a private recognised school, who were taken from home on the pretext of a CBSE practical exam.

While one of the accused is the manager of the school where the girls studied, the other is the manager of the school where they were taken. Both are yet to be arrested, more than a fortnight after the alleged incident.

The girls were allegedly fed food laced with sedatives and molested on the night of November 17. The incident came to light when parents of two of the victims recently approached BJP Purkaji MLA Pramod Utwal. The in-charge of the police station under which the school falls has been removed.

District education officials confirmed the incident. Sources said the two accused got away with the crime as the parents are very poor and did not question the girls being taken away for an exam. As per the FIR, the 17 fell unconscious after they were drugged, and returned home only the next day. They were threatened not to talk to anyone or their family members would be killed.

MLA Utwal said after the parents approached him, he contacted SSP Abhishek Yadav and an inquiry was initiated. Yadav said the charges had been found to be true.

“We have sent the in-charge of the police station concerned to the police lines and initiated a departmental inquiry against him. We are investigating the case and are hopeful of arresting the culprits soon,” said Yadav, adding that Muzaffarnagar SP Arpit Vijayvargiya and Additional SP K K Vishnoi are leading the inquiry.

The new in-charge of the police station said: “We have conducted raids at the possible hideouts of the culprit. We have formed two teams to find them. Besides relevant sections of the IPC, the culprits have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.”

As per the FIR, the manager of the girls’ school contacted their parents on November 17 and told them they were supposed to accompany him to a different school for a practical exam for Class 10. The boys who are in the same class were not contacted.

Utwal told The Indian Express: “The lackadaisical attitude of the area police delayed action in the incident. The victims belong to Economically Weaker Section families and were threatened. The girls are so terrified that they have not gone to school since the night of November 17. We will ensure the strictest possible punishment for the accused. If they do not surrender in time, their families will also face the music.”

According to the MLA, the two schools were allowed to conduct classes only up to the eighth grade, but they had admitted students till Class 10.

District Inspector of Schools Gajendra Kumar said: “We will approach CBSE authorities to derecognise the two schools.”