Officer’s wife and son shot dead in Lucknow, teenage daughter held

The wife and a son of a senior officer were shot dead, allegedly by the officer’s teenage daughter, at their Lucknow home on Saturday, police said.

Police said they have detained the girl who they claimed had admitted to the killings. While the motive is not yet known, police said she is suffering from depression.

“We received information in the afternoon that there has been a murder at a senior officer’s house. While the officer is posted in Delhi, his family lives here. After reaching the house, we found two bodies. We were informed that the wife and son of the officer were shot. The son was shot in the head. Because there was a lot of blood, we could not figure out the mother’s injuries,” Lucknow Commissioner of Police Sujeet Pandey said.

“When we probed in a scientific manner, we found that the murders were committed by the daughter. She had shot both her mother and her brother. We have recovered the weapon. She has confessed to the crime and has also told us that she has hurt herself with a razor. We have recovered the razor and her right hand was bandaged. The wounds were visible after we opened the bandage. There were also old wounds. Till now, it has come to light that she is suffering from depression.

We questioned her in front of her maternal grandfather… We will send her to a juvenile home later. Till then, we will take care of her. Her father is on his way,” Commissioner Pandey said.

According to police, there were six to seven domestic helps at the home when the murder took place. The gun used in the crime was .22 bore pistol, police said.

“The motive seems to be depression. In the bathroom, she has written ‘disqualified human’ which she says she has written for herself. She had also fired at the mirror. We have found the pellet,” he said.

