‘Offensive posters’ on BKU leader Rakesh Tikait: 2 held

The Bahraich police on Friday arrested two people in connection with posters allegedly containing objectionable remarks about Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, a central figure in the ongoing farmers’ protests in India. The posters also incited violence against Tikait by announcing a reward of Rs 11 lakh for thrashing him, said the police.

The two men arrested were identified as Luv Vikram Singh alias Jaynu Thakur, and Aman Gupta, who owns the printing press where the posters were allegedly printed.

Hujurpur Station House Officer (SHO) Gyanendra Nath Pandey said that on Wednesday night the police came to know about the objectionable posters. The posters contained offensive language and announced a monetary reward for an assault on the farmers’ leader. They were not signed, and only carried the name of an outfit, the Kisan Karz Mukt Abhiyan Committee.

“During the inquiry, we came to know Luv Vikram Singh pasted those posters. Later, we caught the printing press owner because he did not mention his name and contact number on the poster, which is mandatory,” said the SHO, who claimed that Singh is unemployed.

ASP K Gyananjay Singh said the rest of the posters in the city had been removed.