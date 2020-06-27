Of UP govt’s 1.25 crore jobs, over 1 crore went to MGNREGA and MSME sectors

According to the state government, about 10 lakh jobs have been given in different infrastructure projects such as expressways, road development, irrigation projects, works of Public Works Department and Urban Development. (Representational) According to the state government, about 10 lakh jobs have been given in different infrastructure projects such as expressways, road development, irrigation projects, works of Public Works Department and Urban Development. (Representational)

Of the 1.25 crore jobs allocated by the Uttar Pradesh government in a single day under different schemes and programmes, approximately 60 lakh jobs have been provided under the Rural Development Panchayati Raj Department, majority of which are under MGNREGA, and another nearly 50 lakh in MSME units across the state, it was announced on Friday.

According to the state government, about 10 lakh jobs have been given in different infrastructure projects such as expressways, road development, irrigation projects, works of Public Works Department and Urban Development.

Nearly 5 lakh workers have been given employment under self-help groups (SHGs), which includes a large number of women workers.

Besides these, the government released Rs 5,900 crore loan to 2.40 lakh MSME units in the state on Friday under the Centre’s ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ package and provided 5,000 workers tool kits under different schemes.

Explained | Half of 30 lakh workers who returned to UP are unskilled, MNREGA the main avenue for jobs so far

Under MGNREGA, sources said most of these workers have been engaged under projects of river rejuvenation projects, revival of ponds and tree plantation drive. The list also include about 1.69 lakh migrant labourers, who have been provided employment under National Rural Livelihood Mission.

In the MSME sector, the UP government claims to have got 7.80 lakh units opened since the lockdown ended.

Out of about 30 lakh workers who have returned from other states in the wake of the pandemic, Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath said about 24.75 lakh workers are associated with construction, real estate and other development works; about 92,000 are factory workers; there are 65,815 tailors, 45,204 drivers, 10,758 handicraft workers; and approximately 3.61 lakh workers associated with sales, security guards, courier services and so forth.

Adityanath also said that of the returnees, nearly 26.11 lakh in rural areas and approximately 1.63 lakh in urban areas have completed their quarantine period in the state. “Around 4.71 lakh workers are still in home quarantine, while about 51,000 are in institutional quarantine,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd