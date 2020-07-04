Of the eight policemen killed in Kanpur, two joined police force recently, one was set to retire

Anoop Kumar Singh (L), Devendra Kumar Mishra and Mahesh Chandra Yadav (R). Anoop Kumar Singh (L), Devendra Kumar Mishra and Mahesh Chandra Yadav (R).

Of the eight policemen who were killed during a raid in Kanpur, one had joined the police force last year and another in January this year after their police training, while the Deputy SP leading the team was about to retire.

The deceased include:

Devendra Kumar Mishra, Deputy Superintendent of Police

Hailing from Banda district, Mishra (59) was Circle Officer of Bilhor of Kanpur area. He was posted in Kanpur since October 2018. Mishra joined the police force as a sub-inspector and was promoted to Deputy SP rank in 2015. He was due to retire next year.

Mahesh Chandra Yadav, Station Officer, Shivrajpur Police Station

A resident of Sareni area of Rae Bareli, Yadav (45) was a public relationship officer of the Kanpur SSP before he was posted in Shivrajpur. He was at Shivrajpur police station since August 2019.

Anoop Kumar Singh, Sub-inspector

Singh (33) was in-charge of Mandhana police outpost under Bithoor police station, where he was posted since February last year. A resident of Pratapgarh district, Singh earlier held charge of Sikara police outpost.

Nebu Lal, Sub-Inspector

A native of Hadia area in Prayagraj, Nebu Lal (49) was posted at Shivrajpur police station since October 2018.

Sultan Singh, Constable

Sultan Singh (35) hailed from Mauranipur area of Jhansi and was posted at Chaubeypur police station since December 2018.

Rahul Kumar, Constable

A resident of Modinagar in Ghaziabad, 21-year-old Rahul Kumar joined Bithoor police station in January last year.

Jitendra Pal, Constable

A resident of Refinery area in Mathura, 26-year-old Jitendra Pal was posted at Bithoor police station since January last year.

Babloo Kumar, Constable

Babloo Kumar (23) was a resident of Fatehabad area in Agra and had joined Bithoor police station in January this year.

The security personnel who were injured include Sub-inspectors Kaushlendra Singh (39), posted at Bithoor police station, and Sudhakar Pandey (54), posted at Chaubeypur police station; constables Shiv Moorat Nishad (25), posted at Chaubeypur police station, Ajay Singh Sengar (32) and Ajay Kumar Kashyap (28), both posted at Bithoor police station, and home guard Jairam Katiyar (44), deployed at Shivrajpur police station.

A local resident, Vikas Babu (32), the driver of a private vehicle who was accompanying the police team, was also injured.

