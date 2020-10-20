ODOP Scheme: UP CM launches virtual fair for artisans’ products

Assuring that such initiatives would help artisans in selling their products to international buyers as well, the CM also interacted with MSME entrepreneurs from several districts.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated a “virtual bazaar” to showcase works of artisans under the government’s “one district, one product” scheme. The five-day virtual fair will see around 700 artisans and over 1,000 buyers from 35 countries participate.

The CM pointed out that from the carpets of Bhadohi, and sarees of Varanasi, to Chikankari of Lucknow and terracotta works of Gorakhpur, each of the state’s 75 districts has the potential to build a unique product. He added that amid the Covid pandemic, the Centre and the state government are making efforts for promotion of small-scale industrialists and handicraft artisans. He said their business was not majorly affected by the pandemic and thus the virtual fair has been organised.

Assuring that such initiatives would help artisans in selling their products to international buyers as well, the CM also interacted with MSME entrepreneurs from several districts.

A government spokesperson said a special portal has been launched for the fair — http:/vs.ficci.com/odop/— where buyers, visitors, sellers can all register themselves, take a virtual tour of the fair and review the products of any exhibit virtually.

The portal has live chat facility, apart from audio and video calls between buyers and sellers.

Online shopping portals such as Amazon India, Ebay, NIFT Rae Bareli, Flipkart etc will also be participating in webinars as well as other digital sessions that are part of the virtual fair.

Meanwhile, MSME Minister Sidhartha Nath Singh informed that more than 1000 buyers from 35 countries and about 700 artisans are participating in this virtual fair.FICCI chairman Sangeeta Reddy and Indian High Commissioner in Britain Gayatri Kumar also participated in the five-day virtual fair on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 75,696 public toilets and 21, 414 panchayat bhawans.

He said public toilets would be a milestone from a security point of view as well as hygiene, especially for women. He said data shows that encephalitis deaths had reduced significantly because of better hygiene.

He said for cleaning of these new structures, nearly 59,000 women in villages would also get employment.

The CM said the government has decided to turn community centres in the villages into mini Gram Sachivalayas and has decided to link them with high-speed Internet so that caste certificates, income certificates etc can be availed from there and villagers would not have to visit tehsil office for such work.

A government spokesperson said nearly two lakh jobs would be created for “tech-savvy” rural youths with the construction of new panchayat bhawans and public toilets as Panchayat Bhawans are being connected with high-speed optical fibre so that different facilities could be availed online at these “mini-secretaries” rather than visiting the Tehsil offices for the same.

While 18,847 public toilets and 377 Panchayat Bhawans were inaugurated by the Chief Minister on Monday, he issued directions to complete construction of another 35,058 public toilets and 21,414 panchayat bhawans within six months.

