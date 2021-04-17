ODOP products a huge hit abroad, says Uttar Pradesh govt

The website of One District One Product

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday claimed that products created under the One District One Product scheme of the state government had started yielding results, and had become a “huge hit abroad”.

“The terracotta of Gorakhpur, chikankari of Lucknow and black salt rice of Siddharthnagar are in great demand in Britain, Germany and the US,” said a government spokesperson. He added that the ODOP items were a major attraction at the Hong Kong Handloom Fair and the Textile Expo held in Istanbul, Turkey.

“Earlier, ODOP products made their mark at the Cairo Fashion Week held in the Egyptian capital in September last year. International level exhibitions were organised in around 19 countries including the US, the UK, Hong Kong, Turkey, Egypt and Germany among others,” the spokesperson said.

According to the ODOP website, 23 national exhibitions were organised between March 2020 to 2021. “Many international companies also participated in the exhibitions. Besides, state-level fairs also played a big role in popularising the products,” said the official. The ODOP scheme under the MSME department aims to popularise local products from different districts.