ODOC initiative to become strength of UP, promote local cuisine at global level: CM

Highlighting the ‘One District, One Cuisine’ (ODOC) initiative, launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said one traditional food item each from 75 districts will become the new strength of the state and help promote local cuisine at the global level.

Addressing the UP Diwas ceremony at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, Adityanath said, “Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched the ‘One District, One Cuisine’ (ODOC) scheme under which hygienic and nutritious food items can be made available to people, local products can be geo-tagged, and enable branding, packaging and designing of local cuisines in line with domestic and global demand, opening up export opportunities for traditional dishes from across the state.”

Speaking about the state’s foundation day celebrations, the chief minister said, “This event is being held along with Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in all 75 districts of the state and many other places. People from Uttar Pradesh living elsewhere in the country or abroad can associate themselves with this event. When Uttar Pradesh organised its foundation day program for the first time in 2018, Governor Ram Naik was there and Union Minister Amit Shah was the BJP National President.”

The chief minister referred to a message sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the country has witnessed a “transformed India over the past 11 years under Modi’s leadership” and that Uttar Pradesh had played a key role in that journey.

He then read out the prime minister’s letter from the stage, in which PM Modi praised Uttar Pradesh’s rich heritage, development trajectory, improving infrastructure and public facilities.

The chief minister also congratulated five individuals who were honoured with the ‘Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman’ for their distinctive contributions, saying their work reflected innovation and dedication aligned with the prime minister’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ mission.

Adityanath announced the launch of a new youth-focused initiative, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone, to be inaugurated by Shah.

Story continues below this ad

“Under the scheme, around 100 acres would be developed in each district to support skill development, employment and entrepreneurship by aligning youths’ abilities with job and business opportunities,” he said.

The event was attended by BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit president Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, among others.

Meanwhile, five District Magistrates were honoured for best performance under ‘CM YUVA’ scheme. They are Dr Dinesh Chandra, DM Jaunpur, Ravindra Kumar, DM Azamgarh, Anunay Jha, DM Hardoi, Anupam Shukla, DM Ambedkarnagar, and Mridul Chaudhary, DM Jhansi.

Under the theme ‘Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh’, five individuals were honoured with Rs 11 lakh, an angavastram, a memento, and a citation.