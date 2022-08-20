October 2021 violence: Farmers throng Lakhimpur Kheri on 2nd day of protest

The farmers’ 75-hour-long demonstration in Lakhimpur Kheri entered second day on Friday, with thousands of activists reaching the protest site in support of their demands, including the arrest of BJP MP Ajay Mishra Teni and his removal from the Union cabinet over his alleged role in the October 2021 violence.

The farmer unions claim Mishra’s role can be probed only after he is removed from his post. Five persons, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed when a convoy of vehicles, including one allegedly belonging to Mishra, ran them over on October 3, 2021. In the ensuing violence, two BJP workers, driver of one of the vehicles were killed. Four farmers were arrested in connection with the death of two BJP workers and the vehicle driver.

The protesters are also demanding release of four farmers jailed in connection with the violence. Thirty-one farmer unions from different states are taking part in the protest.

On Friday, an 11-member delegation led by Bhartiya Kisan Union’s national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait met the four farmers who are lodged in the Lakhimpur Kheri district jail since their arrest.

Besides Uttar Pradesh, farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan also reached protest site. “We are expecting 5,000 more farmers coming to take part in the dharna,” said Harvinder Singh, a farmer leader.

Facilities such as food, water and toilets were arranged for the protesters coming to take part in the dharna. A round-the-clock ‘langar’ is being run by different gurdwara committees from across the district.

“On the first day, there was some confusion as we were not expecting such a massive number. But things have been sorted out now,” Harvinder Singh said.

The families of the farmers and the journalist who died in the October 2021 violence besides those of the four farmers lodged in jail were also present at the protest site.

The protesters are reaching Lakhimpur by cars, buses and trains while those from adjoining districts are coming on tractors and cars. Majority of them are from Punjab.

“We have come here demanding arrest of Ajay Mishra for hatching a conspiracy in connection with the death of farmers. We also demand from the central government to sack Ajay Mishra,” said Harbansh Singh (62), a Punjab resident.

Malkit Singh, also from Punjab who came with a group of 25 persons, said, “Two weeks ago, we were told by our union leaders that we have to go to Lakhimpur Kheri to take part in the dharna. We will stay here even for more than 75 hours if our unions ask us to. We have no problem with it.”

Though the farmer unions are planning to conclude the dharna by Saturday after submitting a memorandum to the district administration, the final decision on it is yet to be taken.

The demonstration is going on even as the Lakhimpur Kheri district administration has rejected their request for permission for staging a protest.

The decision to hold the dharna was taken during a meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM in New Delhi two months ago, farmer leaders said.

Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh said, “Our main concern is the safety of farmers coming from other states to take part in the dharna.”