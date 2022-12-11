‘Objectionable’ remark on Yogi: Police declare SP leader absconding, paste notice at his home

THE LUCKNOW police have pasted notice at Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria’s residence in Lucknow declaring him absconding in a case lodged in November for allegedly making an “objectionable” remark against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Bhadouria was booked on November 12 after a complaint was registered at Hazratganj police station by BJP spokesperson Hero Bajpayee. In his complaint, Bajpayee alleged that Bhadouria made an “objectionable” remark about Adityanath and had hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Bhadouria allegedly made the remark while speaking during a discussion on a TV channel.

Bhadouria was booked under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (2) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report).

On Saturday, a police team pasted a notice under CrPC section 82 (proclamation for person absconding) at the SP spokesperson’s house in Indira Nagar.

“In accordance with orders from a local court, the notice was pasted. The accused, Anurag Bhadoura, is supposed to surrender within 30 days,” said a senior police officer.

ACP (Hazratganj) Arvind Kumar Verma said, “Under provisions of the law, the notice is pasted at places where the accused lives or is likely to be found. And that was done on Friday. The order for declaring him absconding was issued by a local court.”

Bhadouria’s mother-in-law Sushila Saroj, a former SP MP, said, “Those who speak on media channels…they can have a slip of tongue at times. This matter is being handled in a biased way. Some want to humiliate SP leaders…This house [where notice was pasted by the police, apart from Bhadouria’s residence] belongs to me and not my son-in-law.”