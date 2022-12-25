scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

OBC quota in U.P. urban local body polls: HC reserves judgment for Dec 27

On Friday, the high court had extended its interim stay order restraining the State Election Commission (SEC) from issuing the notification for the urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh till December 24.

Despite the start of winter vacations from Saturday, the high court heard the matter on Saturday.

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Saturday concluded the hearing of a batch of petitions alleging that the quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) was not followed by the state government for the urban local body polls and reserved its judgment for December 27.

On Friday, the high court had extended its interim stay order restraining the State Election Commission (SEC) from issuing the notification for the urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh till December 24.

Despite the start of winter vacations from Saturday, the high court heard the matter on Saturday.

Speaking to The Sunday Express on Saturday, Additional Advocate General Vinod Kumar Shahi said, “The arguments concluded on Saturday, and the order was reserved for December 27.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint

Hearing the petitions, the Bench comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Saurabh Srivastava had on December 12 restrained the SEC from issuing notification and directed the state government not to make the final order based on the draft order issued by a notification.

The petitions had challenged the notification issued by the state government on December 5 under Section 9-A(5)(3)(B) of the Municipalities Act, 1916, read with Rule 7 of the UP Municipalities (Reservation and Allotment of Seats and Offices) Rules, 1994.

The petitioners alleged that the entire exercise of reservation of seats in the municipalities is being carried out by the state government in “complete derogation and defiance” of the mandate of the Supreme Court in the case of Suresh Mahajan vs State of Madhya Pradesh.

More from Lucknow
Advertisement

The petitioners submitted that the Supreme Court clearly mandated the states and Union Territories and their respective Election Commissions that until the triple test formality is completed in all respects by the state government, no reservation for OBCs can be provided.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-12-2022 at 03:36:50 am
Next Story

Sikkim accident | Rs. 50 lakh ex gratia to families of soldiers who hailed from state: Govt

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close