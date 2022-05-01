Nurse found hanging, hospital owner booked for rape, murder

A case of gangrape and murder was lodged against a private hospital owner and three others after the body of an 18-year-old nurse was found hanging from a pillar of the healthcare facility in Unnao district on Saturday.

No arrest has been made so far, police said.

According to the Unnao Superintendent of Police (SP) office, the nurse’s family registered an FIR stating she had joined the hospital on Friday only and her body was found hanging from a pillar of the nursing home in the morning. The family alleged that the girl was gangraped by the hospital proprietor and three others before she was killed and her body was hanged to show it as an incident of suicide, they claimed.

The police said that the autopsy report was awaited and investigation in the case was on.