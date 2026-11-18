The Uttar Pradesh Police’s specialised units will now be trained by the National Security Group (NSG) with a view to strengthening these wings’ counter-terrorism capabilities, special operational skills, security management and effective action in emergency situations.

The NSG started the exercise on Wednesday with a one-month Comprehensive Capacity Building Training Programme, which was launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Police Lines, Lucknow. The programme has been scheduled with an objective of making the state’s internal security system more robust, modern and capable of effectively dealing with any emergency situation, senior officials said.

UP Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna and NSG Director General (DG) Bhrigu Srinivasan were also present on the occasion.

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The initiative is aimed at promoting better coordination, sharing of expertise and exchange of working methods between the NSG and the UP Police.

According to the DGP’s office, 690 personnel will participate in a total of 10 specialised training courses under the programme.

These include 260 personnel from ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad)/SPOT (Special Police Operations Team), 240 from the Security Department, 10 from Special Task force (STF) and 30 personnel from Special Security Force. In addition, 150 personnel from the NSG and ATS/SPOT will participate in joint exercises and mock drills.

The training programme includes courses such as personal security officer (PSO) training, tactical driving, urban assault course (UAC), sniper training, counter-drone, K-9 (dog squad), counter-IED, customised counter-terrorism (CT) and hostage negotiation. The duration of most of the training courses has been fixed at two weeks.

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In his address, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the training programme would provide new strength to the operational capabilities and mutual coordination of both forces. Of the 21 field units of the ATS functioning in the state, 10 were established after 2017, he claimed.

The UP ATS has made its dedicated women commando team an integral part of SPOT (Special Police Operations Team), he said, adding that special units such as the Illegal Conversion Cell, Crypto Analysis Wing and Cyber Ops have also been constituted in the ATS.

Cybercrime, hawala networks and activities being operated through cryptocurrency are presenting new challenges to internal security, to deal with which security agencies need to be technically proficient and equipped with modern resources, the CM said.

Referring to the deployment of an NSG Task Force in Ayodhya and the provision of land for the establishment of an NSG Hub in Milkipur area in the district, the Chief Minister said these initiatives would further strengthen counter-terrorism preparedness and rapid response capabilities in UP and North India.

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Speaking to mediapersons, DGP Rajiv Krishna said the ATS has always maintained close coordination with the NSG, adding that experiences and ideas relating to modern technology, new training methods, updated SOPs and strategies would be exchanged during the training programme.

In his address, NSG Director General Srinivasan said under the Ministry of Home Affairs’ ‘PRAHAAR’ policy, the NSG is undertaking initiatives for building counter-terrorism capabilities across the country.

In this sequence, selected UP Police personnel will be provided specialised training, he said, adding that the two forces will exchange expertise and best practices through specialised training courses, including counter-terrorism, counter-drone, counter-hijack, bomb detection and disposal, K-9 and VIP security.

The NSG Task Force has already been deployed in Ayodhya and the work for the establishment of the NSG Hub in Milkipur is progressing rapidly, he added.

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Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad and NSG IG (Operations) Major General Mukesh Bhanwala were also present at the event.