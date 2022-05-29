scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Must Read

NSA slapped against jailed SP leader Rizwan Zaheer

According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Saxena, action has been taken against "mafia" leader Rizwan Zaheer under the NSA to maintain public peace and order.

By: PTI | Balarampur |
May 29, 2022 3:56:34 pm
Balrampur MP and Samajwadi Party leader Rizwan Zaheer. (Source: Facebook/@RizwanZaheerOfficial)

The stringent National Security Act (NSA) was been invoked against former Balrampur MP and Samajwadi Party leader Rizwan Zaheer, who is in jail in a murder case, by Uttar Pradesh authorities, police said on Saturday.

According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Saxena, action has been taken against “mafia” leader Rizwan Zaheer under the NSA to maintain public peace and order.

The order was issued on Saturday night and a copy was served to Zaheer in jail, he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The NSA allows the detention of a person up to a year without any charge.

Best of Express Premium

Why I fell in love with Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio despite its sho...Premium
Why I fell in love with Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio despite its sho...
Penalties for delays, cuts in weekly pay: Life gets riskier for 10-minute...Premium
Penalties for delays, cuts in weekly pay: Life gets riskier for 10-minute...
The Sunday Profile: Father, son and ‘holy suits’Premium
The Sunday Profile: Father, son and ‘holy suits’
Tavleen Singh writes: India must choosePremium
Tavleen Singh writes: India must choose
More Premium Stories >>
More from Lucknow

Zaheer is in jail for the last five months in connection with the murder of Firoz Pappu, former chairman of Tulsipur Nagar Panchayat.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 29: Latest News

Advertisement