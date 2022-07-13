NRHM Scam: Ex-UP DGP, 6 officials summoned by court for death of Dy CMO

Terming the death of UP deputy chief medical officer Dr YS Sachan inside a Lucknow jail in 2011 as “prima facie murder”, a special CBI court here has issued summons against seven persons, including former DGP and three jail officials.

All seven, including three retired IPS officers, have been summoned for murder and criminal conspiracy.

Sachan’s body was found under mysterious circumstances on June 22, 2011, in a toilet of Lucknow district jail where he was lodged in a case related to the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) scam.

The CBI, which investigated the death case, filed closure reports twice. But the special CBI court rejected the CBI’s closure report both the time on applications filed by Sachan’s wife, Malti.

According to her lawyer, Romil Sagar Srivastava, the court registered the matter as a complaint case on November 19, 2019, and recorded statements of Malti Sachan and others, including the doctors who conducted the postmortem.

“The court also went through documents, including the post-mortem report submitted by Malti Sachan… The court found that prima facie it appears that seven persons who Malti Sachan had blamed are responsible for violation of IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). On July 7, the court issued summons to them to appear before it on August 8,” the lawyer said.

The court has issued summons to the then DGP Karamveer Singh, the then Additional DGP (Prison) VK Gupta, the then Inspector General (Lucknow zone) Subesh Kumar Singh, the then jailor of Lucknow district jail BS Mukund, the then deputy jailor Sunil Kumar Singh, the then chief warder Babu Ram Dubey and the then warder Pahendra Singh.

The court has asked the seven persons to put up their defence in the next hearing.