Now,students can pay registration fee online for UG courses in LU

Applying for undergraduate courses at Lucknow University has become easier. Students can now pay registration fee online through credit cards,debit cards or net banking facilities. The decision was taken in a meeting of the admission committee called by vice-chancellor S B Nimse on Tuesday.
Earlier,only manual payment through challan was available. The university has now introduced online payment, said admission coordinator Dr N K Khare.
A link to the NIC website will be put up on the university website. At NIC, when a student would register,a number would be generated; then the student would be taken to State Bank of Indias (SBI) website where using that number the student will be able to pay the registration fee and then fill up the application form, he said. The details will then be verified online as well as in person. The registration fee for undergraduate courses is Rs 300 for SC/ST candidates and Rs 600 for general and OBC candidates.
Earlier,a student had to get a challan printed and then pay for it at a bank branch. Those from rural areas can still apply using challan, Khare said.
The committee also decided that the admission process for undergraduate courses will begin from May 20 and continue 15 days after the declaration of UP board results. Post-graduate admissions,which may begin sometime in June,may see introduction of online payment of fees. From this session itself,the university may introduce it for payment of tuition fees as the V-C has liked the concept, Khare said. The registration fee for PG courses is Rs 400 for SC/STs and Rs 800 for general and OBC category students.
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App