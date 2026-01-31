Now, newspaper reading made mandatory in UP skill development centres

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
After the Education Department, the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) has announced mandatory integration of daily newspaper reading across all its training centres. The order has come into force with immediate effect. The UPSDM has over 800 centres in 75 districts, training over 1 lakh people under multiple flagship schemes. According to the new directive, every training session should commence with a dedicated newspaper reading segment.
According to the department, the ‘Soft Skills’ module, practical understanding is as vital as textbook learning. Integrating daily newspapers will boost competitive exam preparation by strengthening general knowledge and current affairs, according to the directive. It aims to foster excellence in communication by improving vocabulary and writing styles through editorials. Additionally, it develops analytical thinking, enabling trainees to evaluate information effectively, stated the directive. Beyond skills, the practice aids in character building, enhancing concentration and empathy to mold trainees into informed and responsible citizens.
Pulkit Khare, Mission Director, UP Skill Development Mission, said, “Skill development is incomplete without a well-rounded perspective of the world. By integrating daily newspaper reading into our curriculum, we are moving beyond vocational training to foster a culture of critical thinking and global awareness”. “Our goal is to empower trainees with the ‘edge’ of information, enhancing not just their employability, but their ability to lead as informed and responsible citizens of a digital age,” Khare added.
– Every batch will start the day with news analysis to improve general knowledge and awareness of local, national, and international affairs.
-Training Providers (TPs) and Project Implementation Agencies (PIAs) should ensure the availability of at least two newspapers (one Hindi and one English) at every center.
-The initiative aims to sharpen vocabulary, linguistic style, and analytical thinking, providing a significant advantage to candidates preparing for competitive exams.
– To ensure strict implementation of the order, district coordinators and other officials have been instructed to verify this activity during their monthly inspections and record compliance in their official reports.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Students at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra, Jammu, formed a WhatsApp group to stay connected after being told they would be transferred to other colleges due to protests against non-Hindu admissions. Though relieved that they won't lose a year, they are concerned about catching up with the course.