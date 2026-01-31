Now, newspaper reading made mandatory in UP skill development centres

According to the department, the ‘Soft Skills’ module, practical understanding is as vital as textbook learning.

After the Education Department, the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) has announced mandatory integration of daily newspaper reading across all its training centres. The order has come into force with immediate effect. The UPSDM has over 800 centres in 75 districts, training over 1 lakh people under multiple flagship schemes. According to the new directive, every training session should commence with a dedicated newspaper reading segment.

According to the department, the ‘Soft Skills’ module, practical understanding is as vital as textbook learning. Integrating daily newspapers will boost competitive exam preparation by strengthening general knowledge and current affairs, according to the directive. It aims to foster excellence in communication by improving vocabulary and writing styles through editorials. Additionally, it develops analytical thinking, enabling trainees to evaluate information effectively, stated the directive. Beyond skills, the practice aids in character building, enhancing concentration and empathy to mold trainees into informed and responsible citizens.