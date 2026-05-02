Notices issued to DJ operators in Sultanpur after case over death of 140 chickens due to ‘loud music’

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Police have issued 15 notices to DJ operators and owners across Sultanpur district directing them to follow prescribed norms and maintain sound levels within permitted decibel limits after a case was registered over the death of 140 chickens in a poultry farm last week, officials said.
Additional Superintendent of Police, Sultanpur, Braj Narayan Singh said the directions include maintaining permissible sound levels and ensuring that DJs operators don’t play music after 10pm.
The move follows a recent case registered at Baldirai police station against a DJ owner and manager for allegedly violating sound norms by playing music at excessively high volume during a wedding procession.
According to the complaint, a marriage procession travelled to Daryapur village from Kurebhar on April 25. As the procession approached the village, it passed near a poultry farm located about 200 metres away and operated by Sabir Ali. It was alleged that the loud music led to the death of nearly 140 chickens at the farm.
A case was filed under BNS sections 270 (public nuisance) and 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal), police said, adding the Environment (Protection) Act was also invoked.
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