Notice issued to pvt hospital for ‘false’ O2 shortage claim

Last week, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned of action against private hospitals if they falsely report a shortage of medical oxygen, claiming that there was no such shortage in Uttar Pradesh.

A notice was issued to a private hospital in Lucknow for allegedly putting up false notice of oxygen unavailability.

Lucknow district administration, in a statement, said that Sun Hospital in Gomti Nagar posted a notice on social media, asking attendants of Covid positive patients on oxygen support to shift their patients to another facility as they do not have enough oxygen supply.

Additional District Magistrate (Lucknow Sadar) conducted a preliminary inquiry and found that against 20 Covid patients on oxygen support, the hospital had eight jumbo cylinders filled with oxygen, two b-type oxygen cylinders and concentrators, the district administration said.

“There was no scarcity of oxygen in the hospital. Based on CCTV footage it was also found that non-Covid people were allowed entry without protocol in the Covid ward. As a result, a notice has been served to Sun Hospital manager,” the statement added.

On Monday, the Rae Bareli district administration had issued notices to three local journalists for publishing and sharing reports in which it was alleged that “20 metric tonnes” of medical oxygen were diverted from Rae Bareli to neighbouring Kanpur in the midst of a public health emergency in the district.