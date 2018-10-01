Notes dropped outside Thakur houses in Bulandshahr village: Jai Bheem bolna hoga

Unidentified miscreants Friday night dropped handwritten sheets that read “Jai Bheem Thakuro ko bolna hi hoga” (Thakurs will have to chant Jai Bheem) outside “upper caste” residents of Sabdalpur village in Bulandshahr, police said.

Around two dozen members of the Thakur community, who reached the Narsena police station Saturday morning to lodge a complaint, alleged that members of the Dalit community were behind it. They also staged a demonstration outside the station demanding immediate arrest of culprits, the police said.

However, around 50 members of the Dalit community also reached the station claiming that they were not involved in the incident. Police assured the two communities of proper action.

“We have taken a written undertaking from 50 members (28 Thakurs,22 Dalits) of both groups that peace will be maintained by them till we complete our investigation and bring culprits to the book,” said Anil Kumar, in-charge of Narsena police station.

“This is a serious issue and we are investigating to find out who was behind this… We will also take serious legal action against anyone trying to disrupt harmony through such acts,” said K B Singh, SSP(Bulandshahr).

