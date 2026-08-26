Not taken care of by children? UP Cabinet okays amendment strengthening disinheritance rules

Under the new arrangement, a total of 81 court managers will be appointed in the High Court and district courts in the state. Their salary and service structure have also been revised. The pay scale for court managers has been fixed at Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved an amendment to strengthen the Uttar Pradesh Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules, 2014, empowering the parents to effectively disinherit their children if they are not taken proper care of or are subjected to any kind of abuse by their wards.
Under the amended rules, the procedure of disinheritance has been made time-bound and clearer, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said.
Also, a toll number will be launched to provide the parents prompt assistance in lodging a complaint.
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Speaking to mediapersons, minister Khanna said the rules have been amended by adding more provisions to ensure a dignified life for senior citizens by protecting their rights.
According to the new provisions, complaints in such cases can be made to the district magistrate who will submit a monthly report of all such cases to the government.
The senior citizens’ complaints will be heard within 30 days, the government said.
This will encourage family members to take care of their elderly parents and respect them, added Khanna.
‘Streamline administrative functioning of courts’
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Also, the Cabinet approved the draft of the Allahabad High Court (Court Managers Centralized Service) Rules, 2026, to strengthen the administrative and managerial framework of courts.
The decision will help streamline the service structure of court managers working in the Allahabad High Court and district courts across the state, the government said.
The court managers in the state’s judicial system will have a more organised, clearer role, it said, adding this will speed up the administrative functioning of courts and make the management of judicial institutions more effective.
The government said the rules have been formulated in compliance with the Supreme Court’s May 2025 directions on court managers. The draft rules prepared on the basis of the directions and findings of the Allahabad High Court were submitted to the state government before they were approved by the Cabinet.
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Under the new arrangement, a total of 81 court managers will be appointed in the High Court and district courts in the state. Their salary and service structure have also been revised. The pay scale for court managers has been fixed at Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.
The court managers will play a role in the administrative and managerial functions of courts, it was stated. They will assist in monitoring and improving the management of human resources, infrastructure, case-flow management, administrative coordination and other managerial functions in courts. This will help reduce the burden of administrative responsibilities on judicial officers and judges, the government stated.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape.
Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More