Not taken care of by children? UP Cabinet okays amendment strengthening disinheritance rules

Under the new arrangement, a total of 81 court managers will be appointed in the High Court and district courts in the state. Their salary and service structure have also been revised. The pay scale for court managers has been fixed at Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved an amendment to strengthen the Uttar Pradesh Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules, 2014, empowering the parents to effectively disinherit their children if they are not taken proper care of or are subjected to any kind of abuse by their wards.

Under the amended rules, the procedure of disinheritance has been made time-bound and clearer, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said.

Also, a toll number will be launched to provide the parents prompt assistance in lodging a complaint.

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Speaking to mediapersons, minister Khanna said the rules have been amended by adding more provisions to ensure a dignified life for senior citizens by protecting their rights.