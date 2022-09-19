scorecardresearch
Not practising lawyers: UP Bar associations protest elevation of some advocates to High Court

The Bar association sent another resolution to the Chief Justice of India on September 9, stating that it was pertinent that only the advocates practising at the High Court be considered for High Court judges.

The lawyers have alleged that some of the names in the proposed list were not practising lawyers at the Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench. (File Photo)

Lawyers of Allahabad High Court Bar Association and Oudh Bar Association, who had abstained from work on Friday and Saturday to protest against the proposal to elevate certain advocates as Allahabad High Court judges, have decided to take up the issue with the President, Prime Minister, Union Law Minister, Chief Justice of India and other Supreme Court justices.

The lawyers have alleged that some of the names in the proposed list were not practising lawyers at the Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench.

Also Read |Allahabad HC recommends 16 lawyers for appointment as judges

On March 11, the Oudh Bar Association passed a resolution, requesting the Chief Justice of India to recommend only those advocates “who are regularly practising at the Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench” as such advocates have made contributions to the institution and “are regularly appearing before the members of the Collegium, and their objective assessment can be done by the members of Collegium”.

The Bar association sent another resolution to the Chief Justice of India on September 9, stating that it was pertinent that only the advocates practising at the High Court be considered for High Court judges. The association also requested the Chief Justice not to give any assent or consent to elevating the lawyers practising at the Supreme Court to the office of the High Court judge.

Last week, The Indian Express reported that Allahabad High Court has recommended the names of 16 lawyers for appointment as judges of the high court, which includes a woman lawyer.

The Collegium, led by Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, is learnt to have sent its list in the first week of September.

“We will now apprise the matter with constitutional provision to the President, Prime Minister, Law Minister, Chief Justice of India, all the Supreme Court judges and also all other Bar Associations in the country,” said Rakesh Kumar Chaudhary, president, Oudh Bar Association.

“If our demands are not met then we will hold a seminar next month to take up the matter at the national level. In the seminar, members of the High Court Bar associations in all the states would be invited to attend,” said Radha Kant Ojha, president, Allahabad High Court Bar Association.

