‘Not even minister heard’: Sanjay Nishad protests worker’s death in Lucknow, Opposition joins

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad staged a sit-in protest at the KGMU mortuary in Lucknow late Thursday evening over the death of party worker Vinod Sahani, who died during treatment. Nishad alleged that he was attacked “with bullets and knives” in Gonda.

However, later at night, the police said that Sahani was beaten with sticks, and no gunshot or knife wounds were found in the autopsy. The police also confirmed the arrest of three named accused as well as suspension of three police personnel over his death.

The minister had warned of a protest against the Gonda district administration on Friday if no action was taken in the case by Thursday night. Opposition leaders also joined the sit-in protest at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), alleging that “even a minister is not heard in the present government”.

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Gonda Police said that the Parsapur SHO, the Shahpur outpost in-charge, and a constable have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty, with departmental action initiated against them.

Speaking to The Indian Express late Thursday night, Gonda Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek said that the autopsy report has confirmed the death due to injuries. No gunshot injury or wounds caused by any sharp-edged weapon has been found on the body. The victim was beaten by sticks causing serious injuries late Wednesday evening and was rushed to the Lucknow-based KGMU hospital where he died on Thursday, the SP added.

Abhishek said, “The investigation so far has found that Vinod allegedly had posted some messages on social media against Hindu deities and saints and people were angry over it. A group of locals allegedly attacked him when he was returning home from his shop. He was beaten up with sticks leaving him with critical injuries following which he died. The accused arrested belong to the upper caste.”

The victim, Vinod Sahani, belonged to the Nishad community, state Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad said.

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In its statement, Gonda Police said Sahani had lodged a complaint on September 9, following which an FIR was registered, he was medically examined, and later referred to KGMU for better treatment.

During interrogation, the arrested accused alleged that Sahani had been posting “objectionable” and communal content on social media, leading to the assault, the police said.

After his death, police said relevant sections were added to the FIR, and teams were formed to arrest the remaining accused.

Nishad warned of state-wide stir

Nishad had sought immediate arrest of all the accused, action against police personnel accused of failing to ensure justice and security, and protection and a government job for the victim’s family.

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Addressing the protest, Nishad said, “Is ghatna ki ninda karta hoon. Prashasan ko chetavni deta hoon ki apradhi ki koi jaati nahi hoti hai. (I condemn this incident. I warn the administration that criminals have no caste.)”

He alleged that members of the Nishad community had earlier been targeted in the name of criminal cases and encounters. “There have been many cases where members of our community were branded criminals and killed in encounters,” he said.

Seeking strict action, Nishad said: “Ismein encounter kiya jaye, avaidh sampatti par bulldozer chalaya jaye aur tatkal nyaay dilaya jaye. (The accused should face an encounter, bulldozers should be used against their illegal properties, and justice should be delivered immediately.)”

Nishad warned that if the accused were not arrested, the party would intensify its agitation. “Kal iske liye poore Pradesh ke log aakar prashasan ke khilaaf dharna denge. (People from across the state will come tomorrow to protest against the administration). The sit-in and protests will continue until justice is delivered,” he said.

Opposition joins protest

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Samajwadi Party leader Rajpal Kashyap, who sat beside Nishad during the protest, raised slogans against the police and administration.

He said, “This incident shows how members of our community are being treated under this government. Even when a minister is sitting on a protest, there is nobody to take notice.”

Kashyap further said, “Samajwadi Party lagataar Kashyap, Mallah aur Nishad samaj ke muddon ko uthati rahi hai aur aage bhi uthati rahegi. Lekin yeh sarkar apni karwai mein bhedbhaav karti hai. Agar yahi aaropi kisi aur samaj ke hote to ab tak unka encounter ho gaya hota. Lekin kyunki peedit Nishad samaj ka hai, isliye koi karwai nahi ho rahi, woh bhi tab jab ek Cabinet Minister khud dharne par baithe hain.” (The Samajwadi Party has consistently raised issues concerning the Kashyap, Mallah and Nishad communities and will continue to do so. But this government is biased in its action. Had the accused belonged to another community, they would have faced an encounter by now. But because the victim belongs to the Nishad community, no action is being taken, even when a Cabinet Minister himself is sitting on a protest.)

VIP Party chief Mukesh Sahni also joined Nishad and Kashyap at the KGMU mortuary and demanded justice for the victim’s family.