Not allowed to hold rallies, Owaisi to tour UP ‘visiting’ party workers

TO prepare ground for the Assembly polls in state in 2017, the All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi will undertake an extensive tour of Uttar Pradesh over a period of four months beginning in January next year.

During a meeting of party’s office bearers from 26 districts of western UP held at Delhi on Monday, Owaisi announced that he will begin his tour after January 20.

According to party leaders, the focus of the tour will remain on Dalit-Muslim combination as per the party’s slogan — Jai Bheem-Jai Meem.

Till now, the Akhilesh Yadav government has not given permission to Owaisi to address public rallies in UP. This had led to cancellation of his proposed rallies nearly half a dozen times.

The Hyderabad MP, however, has devised a new strategy this time.

“Owaisi has told us that the Akhilesh Yadav government will not allow him to hold public meetings in the state. But, it can not stop him from visiting UP. Now, he will be coming to the state and visit workers at their residences. Workers from other districts will also come to that place for interaction. His visits will encourage us for preparations for the 2017 Assembly polls,” Shaukat Ali, AIMIM’s UP president said.

During his tour, Owaisi will discuss with party worker the AIMIM’s strategy for coming polls. The Hyderabad MP earlier had met the party workers during Ramzan when he attended an Iftar party in Meerut, which was attended by large number of AIMIM cadre.

During the meeting at Delhi on Monday, Owaisi also told his workers that AIMIM will contest the bypolls to three Assembly seats —Deoband, Muzaffarnagar and Milkipur (Faizabad district) — in UP. The party will name two Dalit candidates and a Muslim for the three seats.

“We know that these seats fall under general category but Dalits can contest and we will field them,” Shaukat said.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App