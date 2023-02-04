Norms ‘flouted’ for staff appointments: Pro-VC, senior official of agri university held

THE PRAYAGRAJ police on Friday arrested the pro-vice chancellor and the office superintendent of an agricultural university for allegedly “not following norms” in appointment of 69 persons including professors, assistant professor and associate professors between 1984 and 2017. They are also accused of preparing forged documents to make it look like all rules were followed, police said.

According to the university’s website, the Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology And Sciences (SHUATS) is established under U.P. Act No. 35 of 2016, as passed by the Uttar Pradesh Legislature. SHUATS is established and administered by the Ecumenical Minority Christian Society namely the Sam Higginbottom Educational and Charitable Society registered under the Society Registration Act, 1860 in the State of Uttar Pradesh.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, Ajeet Singh Chauhan identified the two arrested persons as pro-vice chancellor Sarvjeet Herbert and office superintendent Ashok Singh. Further investigation of the case is on and role of other staffers of the university was being probed, said Chauhan.

Station House Officer, Naini police station, Brijesh Singh said the two were arrested after questioning.

On Thursday, UP Police’s deputy Superintendent of police (Special Task Force) got an FIR lodged against 11 authorities of SHUATS including its vice chancellor Rajenra Bihar Lal and unidentified administrative officer and others for their alleged involvement in appointments in university without following due process.

According to the police, following complaint filed by Prayagraj resident Diwakar Nath Tripathi in 2018, the state government got an inquiry done by Directorate, Local Fund Accounts Audit Department, Prayagraj. During inquiry it was found that VC and others got 69 persons appointed in university between 1984 to 2017 without following standard process.

Advertisement for vacancy were not published in two eminent newspapers and appointment were done without looking into standard mandatory ability Forged documents were used for appointment and misuse of government funds by paying them money.

Advertisement

The case has been lodged on various charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. Police also invoked Prevention of Corruption Act case.

On Thursday, the police lodged another FIR against the authorities of SHUATS for allegedly misusing the money. No one has been arrested in the case. This case is also lodged by the STF. Circle Officer, Ajeet Singh Chauhan said police are collecting evidence in the case.

Interestingly, most of the University’s authorites booked in two FIRs registered yesterday are accused in the FIR registered last month in Fatehpur in anti conversion law.

Advertisement

The complainant has accused them for allegedly luring and threatening to adopt Christianity.