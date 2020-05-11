‘None tested positive’: 426 Nepalese await Kathmandu nod to return to their country

According to officials, the Nepalese citizens, who were working in different parts of India, moved to Bahraich following the easing of lockdown so that they could return to their country through Nanpara border check-post. (Representational) According to officials, the Nepalese citizens, who were working in different parts of India, moved to Bahraich following the easing of lockdown so that they could return to their country through Nanpara border check-post. (Representational)

For over a month, more than 400 Nepalese citizens, stranded in Bahraich district, are awaiting permission from their government to enter the country.

All the 426 people, including five women, are at present lodged at five quarantine centres in Bahraich district, bordering Nepal.

According to officials, the Nepalese citizens, who were working in different parts of India, moved to Bahraich following the easing of lockdown so that they could return to their country through Nanpara border check-post.

On reaching Bahraich, the district administration had got their medical examination done and kept them at quarantine centers. None has been found infected with coronavirus so far.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Nanpara), Ram Asrey Verma said that they have sent a list of the stranded Nepalese citizens to the officials of Banke district in Nepal, seeking their permission to send them back.

“We have come to know that Banke district administration has forwarded the list to the Nepal government for permission. We have been informed that the Nepal government has not issued any order to the Banke administration allowing return of Nepalese citizens to their country,” said the SDM.

Across the border in neighbouring Banke, at least 160 Indians, who had gone to Nepal for business, are also stranded and have been put under quarantine. “Officials of Banke administration also informed us that they have sought direction from Nepal government to send back 160 Indians, but yet to get any directive,” Verma added.

Bahraich District Magistrate Shambhu Kumar said that they have exchanged notes with their counterparts in Banke district of Nepal sharing details of the stranded people on both sides of the international border.

“We are sending daily reports to the state government on Nepalese kept in quarantine. On the basis of directions issued by the government, the next course of action will be taken,” the DM addeed.

Last week, 152 Indians had returned from Nepal through the Sanauli border in Maharajganj district. On their return, all the 152 – some belonging to West Bengal and Bihar – were put under 14-day quarantine.

From Maharajganj, 310 Nepalese have been allowed to cross the border after they completed 14-day quarantine. None of them had tested positive for Covid-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.