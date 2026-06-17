Non-veg in hostel mess? UP Governor’s remarks spark debate at Lucknow medical college

At RMLIMS, decisions on mess operations and menus are taken by a committee comprising faculty members and student representatives. (Photo credits: Pixabay)

After Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel questioned why non-vegetarian food was being served at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), Lucknow, institute’s director Prof. (Dr.) C M Singh said the mess menu is decided by students.

“In our institution, the menu in the mess is decided by the students. The administration has no role in it. We are yet to take a call on the issue,” he told The Indian Express.

Patel’s remarks came during the third convocation of RMLIMS on June 15. Addressing the event, Patel, who is also the Chancellor, reportedly questioned the need to serve non-vegetarian food twice a week in hostel messes.