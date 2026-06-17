Non-veg in hostel mess? UP Governor’s remarks spark debate at Lucknow medical college

After Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel questioned why non-vegetarian food was being served at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), Lucknow, institute’s director Prof. (Dr.) C M Singh said the mess menu is decided by students.
“In our institution, the menu in the mess is decided by the students. The administration has no role in it. We are yet to take a call on the issue,” he told The Indian Express.
Patel’s remarks came during the third convocation of RMLIMS on June 15. Addressing the event, Patel, who is also the Chancellor, reportedly questioned the need to serve non-vegetarian food twice a week in hostel messes.
She is also learnt to have expressed displeasure over cleanliness issues in the hostel premises and directed officials to address them.
How mess menu is decided
At RMLIMS, decisions on mess operations and menus are taken by a committee comprising faculty members and student representatives.
The institute has three hostels accommodating around 800 undergraduate and postgraduate students.
Sources said while the menus for UG and PG hostels are decided separately, both currently provide non-vegetarian food twice a week. The menu is finalised on the basis of suggestions placed before the committee, which then advises the vendors operating the messes.
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Patel’s remark has sparked discussions within the institute because non-vegetarian food has been a regular feature of hostel menus for many years.
A faculty member said, “Food-related decisions are considered particularly sensitive in a residential medical campus that houses students from diverse social, regional and cultural backgrounds. Thus, a mechanism was devised to let the students decide the menu and also handle complaints.”
Next steps
The Governor’s remarks have placed the administration in a delicate position. Sources said that while the Chancellor’s observations cannot be ignored, any change to the hostel menu can’t be implemented unilaterally.
According to senior institute officials, the concerns are likely to be placed before the mess committee. Sources said it comprises around eight student representatives along with faculty members and is chaired by Dr Richa, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine.
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A senior faculty member said, “To ensure that the hostel menu is decided in a manner acceptable to all students, we have a proper system in place. Decisions regarding the mess menu are taken by a committee comprising student representatives. The Governor’s concerns are likely to be placed before the committee and addressed. Since the issue has been raised by the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the institute, it will naturally be taken up on priority.”
Sources said the institute might also approach the Governor for further guidance.
Patel’s remarks have drawn attention at other state-run medical institutions where hostel menus are similarly decided by committees comprising students and faculty.
Although no formal directions have been issued, these institutions are watching how RMLIMS responds to the Governor’s observations.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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