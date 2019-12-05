Non-Hindus not allowed at SVDV: Posters surface in BHU

A poster outside the faculty read, “Non-Aryans (non-Hindus) are not allowed in SVDV: Pandit Mahamana”. (Express photo) A poster outside the faculty read, “Non-Aryans (non-Hindus) are not allowed in SVDV: Pandit Mahamana”. (Express photo)

TWO DAYS after resuming their protest against the appointment of Dr Firoze Khan in Sanskrit Vidya Dharam Vigyan (SVDV) faculty of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the students Wednesday put up posters banning the entry of a non-Hindu in the faculty, at several corners in the varsity campus, including the faculty gate.

At least three handwritten posters were seen on the campus. One poster outside the faculty read, “Non-Aryans (non-Hindus) are not allowed in SVDV: Pandit Mahamana” while another read, “No enmity with Sanskrit language, but cannot compromise with religion too” with a cross on Firoze Khan’s name. Both the posters were put on each of the two pillars of the faculty main gate. A third poster on a road leading to the faculty read, “Faculty of religion means a temple, and how can a non-Hindu be in a temple.”

The protesting students, meanwhile, said these posters in the varsity campus were against the “unlawful appointment of Firoze Khan in the faculty” and that their protest was as per the rules laid down by varsity founder Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya. One of the protesting students said that these posters have been put up in the faculty and roads leading to it and more posters would be put up in the whole campus.

The university administration, meanwhile, said they got information on a few such posters and they were all removed by Wednesday evening. Claiming that while the students are on protest, they have agreed to open the lock they put on the faculty building, University Chief Proctor O P Rai reiterated that they were in in talks with the protesters and the stir would end soon.

“I got to know about such posters and immediately took cognizance of the matter. The posters we found have been removed. The matter is now in our knowledge and once we look into it in detail, action might be taken as per varsity rules against those responsible… As far the protest is concerned, the students are still sitting outside the faculty building but the lock there has been opened. Classes in the faculty are yet to run as they have are boycotting the classes. We are talking to them and have asked them to end their protest. Soon there has to be exams in the faculty and we are hopeful that the sit-in will end before that,” said Rai.

Unsatisfied with the reply of the BHU administration into the objections raised over Firoze’s appointment, the students had resumed their protest on the issue Monday. The protesting students said they were not content with the response provided by varsity administration and thus they have no other option than to restart the protest. While this is third day of second round of sit-in protest, the first round of protest continued

for 15 days.

