Sunday, August 07, 2022

Non-bailable warrant issued against UP minister in 2015 violence case

According to police, the case dates back to the violence during a protest in the Sahajanwa area of Gorakhpur on June 7, 2015.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 7, 2022 10:16:49 pm
Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad. (File)

A Gorakhpur court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and NISHAD Party chief Sanjay Nishad in a seven-year-old case of violence during a protest in the district.

“The Gorakhpur Chief Judicial Magistrate court has issued an NBW against Sanjay Nishad. The court has directed the police to present him before it before August 10,” Superintendent of Police (Gorakhpur City) Krishan Kumar told The Indian Express.

According to police, the case dates back to the violence during a protest in the Sahajanwa area of Gorakhpur on June 7, 2015. Nishad and his supporters were holding demonstrations demanding reservations for the Nishad community in government jobs. After police resorted to lathicharge against the protesters, a youth named Akhilesh Nishad was killed in the violence. A clash ensued between police and protesters.

Nishad and his supporters were booked for rioting and vandalism among others. The case was registered against 38 people. Except for Sanjay Nishad, all were arrested.

Nishad was accused of instigating the crowd. He had surrendered in court in December that year and was released on bail.

“It is not a non-bailable warrant, but a bailable one. Whatever the court has ordered, it will be followed. I have great respect for the court and will follow its orders,” the minister said.

The NISHAD Party, an ally of the BJP, won six seats in the Assembly elections this year. Sanjay Nishad was made a Cabinet minister for the Fisheries Department after the BJP formed government in the state.

First published on: 07-08-2022 at 10:16:49 pm

