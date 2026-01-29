Noida to finally get a Metropolitan Corporation, UP Cabinet greenlights move

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved the formation of a Metropolitan Corporation for Noida, marking a major shift in the city’s governance structure. For residents, this is expected to mean more transparency, better citizen participation, and improved urban services.
Sources said the Cabinet considered an SIT (Special Inquiry Team) report dated May 31, 2025, which had strongly recommended the constitution of a Metropolitan Corporation for Noida in view of the city’s rapid urbanisation, growing population and increasing governance challenges.
The decision is also in line with a Supreme Court observation last year. On August 13, 2025, the apex court had observed, “… in order to infuse transparency and a citizen-centric approach in the day-to-day functioning of NOIDA, we are conscious of the fact that recommendations made by the SIT entail various policy decisions like formation of a Metropolitan Corporation etc. Consequently, we direct the current SIT to submit a copy of the report to the Chief Secretary… Uttar Pradesh, who, in turn, is directed to place the same… before the Council of Ministers to enable them to take an appropriate decision.”
Noida, in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, was established 50 years ago under the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Area Development Act, 1976, with the primary objective of promoting industrial, residential, and commercial development in an organised manner.
The aim was to ensure planned industrial development in the designated area, attract investment, foster entrepreneurship, generate employment, and create an integrated township with civic amenities and world-class infrastructure.
The NCR city is currently governed by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA). Its day-to-day activities are run by an appointed IAS officer in his role as its Chief Executive Officer. It covers 81 revenue villages and a total of about 20,316 hectares of land.
As of now, Noida does not have a separate municipal body that performs daily civic functions, like dealing with garbage, street lighting, sewerage and public health, among other issues.
Sources said since the UP Development Act does not provide for the creation of a Metropolitan Corporation, it required changes to certain legal provisions and was placed before the Cabinet for approval.
Officials said before the decision was made, inputs from the Finance Department and other relevant departments were sought, and it was clarified that the move would not impose any significant additional burden on the exchequer.
According to officials, the SIT had observed that land space was shrinking in the NCR city.
“As Noida has rapidly developed, it faces a pressing issue: the depletion of its land bank. With a substantial portion of land already allocated for industrial, residential, and commercial purposes, the Authority is nearing the limits of its available land for future development. This situation necessitates a rethinking of governance and urban management strategies in Noida,” it said.
Recommending the formation of a Metropolitan Corporation, the SIT had observed, “Considering the substantial population and complexities of urban management in Noida, the establishment of a Metropolitan Corporation could provide a more democratic and participatory governance model.”
It recommended that such a corporation could be structured to incorporate elected ward representatives, ensuring that local voices are heard and represented in decision-making processes. For instance, each sector could elect a council member who would be responsible for advocating for the needs and concerns of their constituents, thereby fostering greater accountability and responsiveness.
The committee also observed that a Metropolitan Corporation would be better equipped to handle day-to-day activities and urban services such as waste management, public transport, and local infrastructure maintenance. It said “this local governance structure can lead to quicker response times to community needs and enhance the quality of civic services”.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Shailendra Singh, known for producing acclaimed films like Page 3, Traffic Signal, Phir Milenge and Firaaq, opened up about his long-standing friendship with Salman Khan, the Vivek Oberoi press conference controversy, and Salman’s relationship with Aishwarya Rai. He described Salman as a tiger who has now been tamed by success.