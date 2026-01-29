Noida to finally get a Metropolitan Corporation, UP Cabinet greenlights move

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved the formation of a Metropolitan Corporation for Noida, marking a major shift in the city’s governance structure. For residents, this is expected to mean more transparency, better citizen participation, and improved urban services.

Sources said the Cabinet considered an SIT (Special Inquiry Team) report dated May 31, 2025, which had strongly recommended the constitution of a Metropolitan Corporation for Noida in view of the city’s rapid urbanisation, growing population and increasing governance challenges.

The decision is also in line with a Supreme Court observation last year. On August 13, 2025, the apex court had observed, “… in order to infuse transparency and a citizen-centric approach in the day-to-day functioning of NOIDA, we are conscious of the fact that recommendations made by the SIT entail various policy decisions like formation of a Metropolitan Corporation etc. Consequently, we direct the current SIT to submit a copy of the report to the Chief Secretary… Uttar Pradesh, who, in turn, is directed to place the same… before the Council of Ministers to enable them to take an appropriate decision.”